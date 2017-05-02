The Cal Times student news is a publication of the Student Association Inc. at California University of Pennsylvania

Cal Times

Cal U celebrates Earth Day

Kena Dunn, Contributor
May 2, 2017
Filed under Lifestyles

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






California University of Pennsylvania celebrated Earth Day with lots of exciting events reminding students to appreciate and take care of the earth.

Saturday, AVI held a picnic, which was moved inside for the first half of the morning. They supplied plenty of delicious food including hot dogs and fresh watermelon.

The original location for the picnic was outside on the Gold Rush patio, but was moved inside the Gold Rush until the weather cleared up.

Inside the Gold Rush you could also find free succulents given away by the Student Activities Board. They had a total of 140 small potted succulents for students. The picnic began at 10:30 a.m. and ran until lunch rush hours concluded. Meanwhile the succulent giveaway ran from 10:30 a.m. until they were all gone at 12:30 p.m.

Other events on campus during the week and that Saturday included the Pike Run Youth Fishing Festival held by the Parks and Recreation Society. The event began at 7 a.m. and ran until 3pm and was located at Rodman Park.

The Parks and Recreation Society also held a cleanup day the day before at Rodman Park in preparation for this fishing festival. Many other clubs on campus also participated in the celebration in their own way.

Earth Day is not just a once a year celebration, it is a reminder we should be celebrating every day.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Cal U celebrates Earth Day

    Showcase

    Veronika Mikulis’ on-court presence

  • Cal U celebrates Earth Day

    Opinion

    Is there a “just war” in Syria?

  • Cal U celebrates Earth Day

    News

    Communication department hosts student speech contest

  • Cal U celebrates Earth Day

    Opinion

    Does the MLS have a chance in Pittsburgh?

  • Cal U celebrates Earth Day

    Entertainment

    Clybourne Park to Close Cal U Theatre’s Spring 2017 Season

  • Cal U celebrates Earth Day

    Showcase

    NFL Draft: Who goes first, who waits their turn

  • Cal U celebrates Earth Day

    Lifestyles

    Cal U students create cardboard cities

  • Cal U celebrates Earth Day

    Entertainment

    The Battle of the Greeks Begins with Greek Sing 2017

  • Cal U celebrates Earth Day

    Lifestyles

    Students recognized at annual Student Affairs luncheon

  • Cal U celebrates Earth Day

    Entertainment

    Netflix Spotlight: Iron Fist

The Cal Times student news is a publication of the Student Association Inc. at California University of Pennsylvania
Cal U celebrates Earth Day