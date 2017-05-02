Cal U celebrates Earth Day

Close





Filed under Lifestyles

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

California University of Pennsylvania celebrated Earth Day with lots of exciting events reminding students to appreciate and take care of the earth.

Saturday, AVI held a picnic, which was moved inside for the first half of the morning. They supplied plenty of delicious food including hot dogs and fresh watermelon.

The original location for the picnic was outside on the Gold Rush patio, but was moved inside the Gold Rush until the weather cleared up.

Inside the Gold Rush you could also find free succulents given away by the Student Activities Board. They had a total of 140 small potted succulents for students. The picnic began at 10:30 a.m. and ran until lunch rush hours concluded. Meanwhile the succulent giveaway ran from 10:30 a.m. until they were all gone at 12:30 p.m.

Other events on campus during the week and that Saturday included the Pike Run Youth Fishing Festival held by the Parks and Recreation Society. The event began at 7 a.m. and ran until 3pm and was located at Rodman Park.

The Parks and Recreation Society also held a cleanup day the day before at Rodman Park in preparation for this fishing festival. Many other clubs on campus also participated in the celebration in their own way.

Earth Day is not just a once a year celebration, it is a reminder we should be celebrating every day.