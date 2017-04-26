Students recognized at annual Student Affairs luncheon

Close Rachel Michaels presents Katelyn Kendra with the Options @ Cal U award. Rachael McKriger Rachael McKriger Rachel Michaels presents Katelyn Kendra with the Options @ Cal U award.





Filed under Lifestyles, News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Numerous students were recognized for their leadership abilities and qualities at the annual Student Affairs Luncheon for Outstanding Leaders on Tuesday at California University of Pennsylvania.

The event, which took place in the South Wing of the Convocation Center, started out with a welcome from student government President Shaina Hilsey. Soon, the reins were handed over to Dr. Nancy Pinardi, Vice President of Student Affairs.

Dr. Pinardi recognized members of the Student Association Inc. board and the student government officers. After, lunch was served to those who attended.

The awards resumed with Melissa Dunn, director of student activities and leadership. Dunn presented the student senator of the year award to Vianey Almaraz, the Student Activities Board member of the year award to Nicholas Nypaver, the SAB executive board member of the year award to Jonathan Hershey and the Underground Cafe member of the year award to Shane Turner.

Dr. Pinardi returned to the podium after, along with Paul Fazio, the assistant director of the Natali Student Center, to hand out a slew of scholarships. Pinardi called up Jessica Crosson, Anthony Herrmann, Hershey, Shyanne Hilliard, Hilsey and Allison Kuklar to receive the Bill and Candace Booker Scholarship. Next, Dr. Pinardi announced Rachael McKriger as the Gary W. Reighard Scholarship recipient and Amanda Andrews, Joshua Hershey and Calvin Szewczyk as the recipients of the Angelo Armenti Jr. Endowed Leadership Scholarship.

Sheleta Webb, the assistant director of commuter & non-traditional student services/director of the university’s LGBTQA initiatives, handed out four awards next. Caroline Jeffries was awarded the Commuter Council Scholarship, Morgan Patterson received the Jan Zivic ’64 Endowed Scholarship, Lakijai Bynum received the Jennie Adams Carter Scholarhip and Maisha Culbreth was awarded the Jennie A. Carter Distinguished African-American Student award.

Rachel Michaels, an alcohol and other drug education specialist within the Options group at Cal U, then presented Katelyn Kendra with the Options @ Cal U award. Robert Mehalik, director of the Office for Students with Disabilities, then took to the podium to present the OSD Service and Commitment Award to Kelsey Brutout and Jennifer H. Thomson.

Dr. Pinardi, as well as Leigh Ann Lincoln, resumed her place at the podium to present the Distinguished Service Awards to Jordan Lockhart, Alexis Richardson, Leah Seader and Nicole Stephens.

Residence hall directors William Byrd, Leslie Loase, Shawn McCoy and Heidi Yoder handed out the academic excellence award to 20 residence hall community assistants. Also, 25 of the community assistants also received the service award.

Individually for the Housing awards, Jana Barnhart and Eric Cofield received the Peter Aloisio Service and Commitment Award while Madison Dulion received the Betsy Clark Programming Excellence Award. As for the Robin Holmes Character and Community Building Award, the four residence hall directors selected Megan Marucci, Kareem Perrin and Theron Peters with the award.

The PSECU Scholarship went to Bynum, Angela Novak, Monique Salmond, MaRinda Smith and Amanda Teti. Lastly, SAI award a scholarship to one person from each class standing. Lincoln handed Salmond (freshman), Samantha Zimmerman (sophomore), Briana Hendrikson (junior) and Laken Ganoe (senior) with SAI scholarships.

After SAI, the event closed with remarks from Pinardi, wishing the students a successful end to the semester, while also thanking them for their leadership.

All photos from the event can be accessed by clicking on this link.