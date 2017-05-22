Netflix Spotlight: Black Mirror

The Netflix original, Black Mirror, was first introduced to viewers in 2011 when the first season was released. With three successful seasons under their belt, season four is set to be released this year.

IMDb provides a very brief summary of what this show is about, writing “A television anthology series that shows the dark side of life and technology.”

This show covers a variety of crazy and dark topics dealing with a variety of technological advances that could happen anytime in the future. Episode topics range from people rating every interaction they have, technology that allows you to re-watch memories and a variety of other topics that make you think about how crazy life would be if that technology was actually available.

The first episode of season one makes you really contemplate not only finishing the episode but whether or not to drop the entire show. It is by far the worst episode in terms of the content, so I urge you to go on and continue watching because it gets so much better.

Each episode has a different plot line so you don’t have to watch every episode in order to understand what is going on. On top of that, every episode has a new cast so it is rare that you see the same actors in numerous episodes.

The series has some notable actors featured in their episodes that you might recognize such Daniel Kaluuya (Chris Washington in Get Out), Toby Kebbell (Koba in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner from the James Bond films) and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter in numerous Marvel films including Captain America) to name a few.

Receiving an 8.9 out of 10 on IMDb this is definitely a show to check out that will leave you questioning the future and whether or not technology really is a good thing.