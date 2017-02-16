Most Anticipated Albums of 2017





Filed under Entertainment, Showcase

2016 was a great year for music, but will 2017 be better? Some artists that we haven’t heard from in a while have been speculated to release an album this year. One of whom is Lorde. Lorde has not come out with an album since 2013 and this year she is scheduled to perform at Coachella which would be her first performance in three whole years.

Lorde has dropped hints to fans on twitter about her new album. Lorde has said that she wrote her last album , Pure Heroin, as a document of her teenage years that will last forever. She has stated that she has been focusing on the next part of her life, transition from teenager to adulthood. These themes are expected to be aspects of her rumored new album.

Nicki Minaj has not released an albums since 2014, which was titled PinkPrint. Although Minaj has released many freestyles and been featured in many song such as Ariana Grande’s “Side to Side” and most recently Major Lazer’s “Run Up.” In this song, she raps “About to release and album this is my fourth.” Is this another joke? Hopefully not.

It’s been a while Minaj, and we all miss you. Minaj has teased fans for the past year about releasing an unexpected album. The “50k for a verse” female rapper tweeted fake track lists for an apparent new album, but later told fans that it was a joke. If Minaj releases a new album this year, hopefully that’ll make 2017 all the much better.

Bridgit Mendler released her EP Nemesis in the fall of 2016. Mendlers’s EP did very well and she recently stated on Instagram that she is excited to share more new music in 2017. Hopefully we will get a full album Mendler!

Mendler has been working on rebranding and reworking her sound and style for about four years now. It is safe to say that four years should be enough time to perfect your new aesthetic. Fans have been reacting to Mendler’s new sound which has attracted new fans. Mendler most recently performed new music on an Instagram live feed so that it would be more personal and so her true fans would hear it first. Good luck Mendler!