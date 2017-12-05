Brighton Boys perform at Underground Cafe

Close





Filed under Entertainment, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

This past Thursday, Brighton Boys performed at Underground Café and blew the crowd away with originals and covers. The Brighton Boys are a pop rock/soul band from New Brighton, Pennsylvania.

Known for their inventive covers of hits from the 1950s to the present, members Alex Bobin, Nate Catanzarite, Carl Leitem, and Tyler Marinkovic successfully wow their audiences during every performance.

In just under three years, they have gone on to open for sold out shows with Pittsburgh icon, Donnie Iris. The band’s music has also been featured on the Root Sports Pirates Pregame show. Their Freshman EP, “MMXV” released over two years ago, and the band has produced new music for 2016. In The Beaver County Times, Brighton Boys have been dubbed “Powerful and Charismatic,” and were sure to receive the same reaction from the audience at Underground Café.

The hit of the night was reported to be their cover of Stacy’s Mom, originally recorded by Fountains of Wayne. However, the songs from their albums “Love Sentence” and “MMXV” were new to and loved by the audience.

A few listeners said the music from the album resembled indie or pop-punk, with a punk rock twist. A quick listen to their albums online confirmed this, and the covers featured on their Youtube page did as well. Underground Café members said they were glad to have the band, as many of those who attend the weekly performances thoroughly enjoy this genre of music.

The club gladly welcomes them back for future performances, hopefully presenting some new releases for the audience and continuing to please the crowd with more covers of past favorites.

Besides Cal U, Brighton Boys performed at many other colleges including but not limited to, La Roche College, Penn State GA, and Fairmont State. The band will also be performing at Bar 145 in Maimisburgh, Ohio, on Dec. 23, and again at Bar 145 in Toledo, Ohio on Jan. 10. More information on the band’s upcoming shows can be found on their website at http://www.brightonboysmusic.com/shows.html.