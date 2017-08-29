Album Review: The Peace and the Panic by Neck Deep





Over the course of the summer, Neck Deep slowly released single after single to their newest release The Peace and the Panic, and the full album certainly stood up to the quality exhibited on each of the singles. The basis of the album was revealed with the first release of “Where Do We Go When We Go” and “Happy Judgement Day” as music written in a post nuclear apocalypse world, but ended up having more depth than just that as it explores not just topics of impending doom and government failures, but also family death and the typically expected lost love that pop-punk always showcases. There is a lot to be expected of Neck Deep at this point, but they make some surprising choices in this album including sampling of the melody from the nursery rhyme “Rain, Rain, Go Away” in “Where Do We Go When We Go”, the heavy, scream-laden “Don’t Wait” featuring Sam Carter from Architects, and the song expressive of family love with a tinge of 60’s vibes “19 Seventy Sumthin’”. From the release of the first single this album had potential to be one of the best released this year and it has certainly held up to possibly claim that for the band.

Rating: 9.5

Recommended Track: “In Bloom”