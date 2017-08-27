Class of 2021, upperclassmen welcomed at Cal U

School is back in session.

The Classes of 2018 through 2021 arrived at California University of Pennsylvania the weekend of August 25-27.

Freshmen students, part of the Class of 2021, arrived on Friday with new and transfer students. Residence Halls were open, and carts were dispersed to many families bringing their brand new college students to their new homes.

Move In Day was battered by traffic, due to the parking conundrums on campus. With the Vulcan Garage still closed, families mainly used lots behind the Natali Student Center and Smith Hall.

Student drivers with passes for Smith Hall’s Lot 19 were told to move to the River Lot – Lot No. 4 – for the majority of the weekend.

Freshmen students participated in many different activities on Friday, including a welcome picnic in the Convocation Center.

Throughout the weekend, the Student Activities Board hosted events on campus for students to attend. Also, the second annual Riverfest was held in the town of California. Music, local vendors and townspeople enjoyed live performances, face paintings and Mon Valley activities.

On Friday night, the Student Activities Board hosted Joel Meyers, a magician, in the Performance Center.

Moving into a new place is tough, especially for the new students, but returning students have been there, done that before. Returning students made their way into their respective dorm halls on Sunday, between noon and 4 p.m.

Riverfest still occurred on Sunday night, and finished off with fireworks over the Monongahela River.

The first day of classes for all students begin on Monday, August 28. The California Vulcans football team will have their first home game on Thursday night, up at Adamson Stadium, against Ohio Dominican University. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

Also occurring during the first week of school is the men’s soccer team host West Virginia Wesleyan University on Thursday night, at 7 p.m. The women’s soccer team will travel to face West Liberty University, with their match kicking off at 5 p.m.

On Friday, the Vulcan Women’s Volleyball Team will hold their opening matches of the season on the road in North Carolina, facing Queens at 12:30 p.m. and Winston-Same State College on 5 p.m.

On Saturday, starting at noon, the men’s and women’s cross country teams will have their Marty Uher Invitational meet in California. During the evening, the soccer team’s will have a double header, with the women taking Millersville University at 2 p.m. and the men taking on Wheeling Jesuit University at 4:30 p.m.