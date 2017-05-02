Book Review: Big Magic





Most people have heard of the author Elizabeth Gilbert from her successful novel Eat Pray Love which became a hit motion picture, but in my opinion this was not her greatest work.

Big Magic, published in 2015, has become an invaluable resource to me as a writer.

The book has a witty, conversational tone which sets the reader at ease and allows a healing process to begin. The overall concept of the book is to help the reader overcome fear of their own creativity. This may sound odd to some people, yet I would venture to guess that many people experience this fear.

The book covers some of Gilbert’s creative process, but it is also sprinkled with anecdotes from other artists — both those who are commercially successful as well as hobbyists. Ingrained fears from childhood are discussed and tossed aside while new, freer concepts are suggested.

For instance, Gilbert posits that it is okay to fail. This is a fairly radical notion for many creative types who often suffer from perfectionism. She also offers a refreshing take on what makes an individual an artist: her response is, basically, anyone who creates something. Therefore, this book is most definitely not only for writers, but also for sculptors, photographers, painters, musicians, crafters and those with creative facets not yet named.

Big Magic honestly sounded like a corny title to me at first. However, after reading this novel twice, I can honestly say that I find the title to be fitting. The magic that is released when individuals realize their own talents and aptitudes is boundless, and it is for everyone.

Anyone can be an artist if they allow themselves to venture into the unknown.