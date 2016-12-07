A California “Holly Day” Celebration at the Natali Student Center, 2016

Ryan Kaufman



(Dec. 4, 2016) The community of California, Pa. came out to the campus of Cal U to take pictures with their kids and Santa, do crafts and listen to the cast of “The Happy Elf” from the Cal U Theatre Department.

Videographer: Ryan Kaufman (Anchor/Reporter)