Cal U Student Government “Stuffs-a-Bus” with “Toys for Tots” to benefit children in need
December 1, 2017
Filed under Video
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
(Nov. 30, 2017) The Student Government Association of California University of Pennsylvania raised over $1,400 for the annual 96.1 KISS FM “Stuff-a-Bus” with “Toys for Tots” project in Pittsburgh. Proceeds from the event also benefit children in Washington County, Pa.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.