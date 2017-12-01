Cal U Student Government “Stuffs-a-Bus” with “Toys for Tots” to benefit children in need

Daniel Beeck



Filed under Video

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

(Nov. 30, 2017) The Student Government Association of California University of Pennsylvania raised over $1,400 for the annual 96.1 KISS FM “Stuff-a-Bus” with “Toys for Tots” project in Pittsburgh. Proceeds from the event also benefit children in Washington County, Pa.