Men’s Basketball Weekend Review

Junior forward Jahmere Howze scored 18 points for Cal U, but the Vulcans fell to Mansfield 81-67 on Sunday afternoon in the Convocation Center.





The men’s basketball team’s season is in full swing following a busy week featuring three home games. The Vulcans went 1-2 for the weekend overall but the overall season looks positive. Featuring two transfer powerhouses, Isaiah Lewis and Terry Davis Jr., the Vulcans offensive pressure has already seen an increase in opportunities. With senior Luka Andjusic out on injury for these games the rest of the team looked towards fellow senior Cordell Smith for leadership on the court.

This past Wednesday night, the men had their season opener at home against GLIAC favorite, Ashland University. The Vulcans fought hard throughout the entire game, but unfortunately fell 97-87 to the Eagles. Standouts Terry Davis, Jr. and Isaiah Lewis led the team with 23 points a piece, followed by Jahmere Howze with 17 points and Cordell Smith with 8.

Despite having an early lead in the game, the Vulcans were down at the half with a score of 50-41. California came back in the second half showing Ashland they were not finished and went on a 17-9 rally over six-plus minutes to bring the score within five points with 4:55 still left in the game. Unfortunately Ashland was able to secure the victory with a three-pointer in the final minute.

There is not doubt that Ashland is a tough team to beat and the Vulcans definitely made them work for the win. Following this early loss in the season the Vulcans’ record falls to 2-1 overall.

Saturday was a new day for the California Vulcans who were taking on PSAC opponent, the Kutztown Golden Bears. Last season the Vulcans suffered a 15 point loss against Kutztown but had three players score in double-digits. This season, California came out victorious and shut down the Golden Bears in an exciting 89-87 victory.

Dyamic duo, seniors Terry Davis, Jr. (23 points) and Isaiah Lewis (21 points), led the team again with a combined 44 points between the two. Alexander Philip made his presence known on the court by putting up 17 points for the Vulcans as well as Cordell Smith who had 12 points.

The Vulcans and the Golden Bears went back and fourth for the lead throughout the entire game keeping the fans on edge of their seats. With an overall shooting percentage of 52.9 percent the Vulcans were able to claim Saturday’s victory improving their record to 3-1 overall.

After playing two hard games on Wednesday and Saturday, the Vulcans weren’t done yet. Sunday’s match up against the Mansfield Mountaineers showed how challenging it is to play back to back games with a limited bench.

Despite having four players score double-digits, the Vulcans were unable to come out on top. The Moutaineers took the 81-67 victory and held the Vulcans below 85 points for the first time this season. Jahmere Howze was the Vulcans leading scorer for the game with a total of 18 points followed closely by Terry Davis, Jr. with 17.

With this loss the Vulcans are now 3-2 overall and 1-1 within the conference. Hopefully with the long break that is coming the Vulcans way, they can utilize the time to rest up and come back ready to put in work against Salem International on November 27 at 7pm in the Convocation Center.