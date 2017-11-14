Netflix Spotlight: Dexter

Close Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan (Season 8) - Photo: Courtesy of SHOWTIME - Photo ID: DEXTER_S8_StandardVertical_Template_A_4C Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan (Season 8) - Photo: Courtesy of SHOWTIME - Photo ID: DEXTER_S8_StandardVertical_Template_A_4C





Filed under Entertainment, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

A blood-spatter analyst by day and serial killer by night, the Showtime television series Dexter is up for this week’s Netflix Spotlight.

The series ran for five seasons from 2006-2013 and is now currently available for streaming on Netflix. Created by James Manos Jr. this show focuses on the main character, Dexter played by Michael C. Hall, and his everyday life of trying to satisfy his killer instincts.

From a very young age Dexter was very different from other children. He was recused at the murder scene of his mother by his adoptive father and Miami police officer, Harry Morgan, when he was just a boy. From then on out Harry began teaching Dexter a strict set of rules that would keep him out of trouble and keep people from realizing he was very different. Dexter, now an adult, has a series of flashbacks that let you inside of how he experienced his childhood.

Every season features new twists and turns that leave viewers wondering if Dexter is going to be able to continue his vigilante tendencies or if he is finally going to slip up and get caught.

A user on IMDb provides a great review of the show,

“Dexter, a forensics expert at day, serial killer with a touch of vigilantism at night. Dexter is creating a believable and very detailed portrait of a, lets say troubled, sociopath. One of the parts about the show I like best is the emotions that normal people exhibit, thus forcing Dexter to mimic them. Good laugh when the emotions Dexter fake get real, and he is scared out of his mind, like in the relationship with his “girlfriend” Rita, mother of two and victim of her abusive ex-boyfriend. Also liked the acting of Jennifer Carpenter as Dexter’s sister Debra, adds a nice touch colour to the show, without drifting into clichés.”

With a rating of 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb, this is a perfect show for those who are searching for a good crime show filled with mystery and drama.