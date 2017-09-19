American Horror Story Season Update

Entertainment

Season 7 of American Horror Story is in full swing and has had rave reviews so far! Many fans are loving the new additions to the cast and are enjoying that it is set in present day. Those two aspects of the new season were a concern for many die-hard AHS fans before the start of season. Luckily, Ryan Murphy, the creator of the show, has worked his magic once again to set us up for an awesome season.

As mentioned in the season preview, we were going to be seeing a lot of clowns in AHS Cult. Sarah Paulson’s character, Ally, has intense anxiety and phobias of almost everything imaginable, including clowns. She claims that her fears were under control, but after the election of President Donald Trump, those anxieties started to resurface. Her wife, Ivy, played by Alison Pill, is doing her best to keep Ally in check and take care of their son, Oz. Ally is continuously seeing clowns but no one seems to believe that what she is seeing is real. Later we find out that the clowns are in fact real, and are attacking and murdering people who live in this small town in Michigan.

Kai Anderson, who is played by Evan Peters, is big Donald Trump supporter. He decided that he wanted to run for office as well to see more local change. At this point in the show, we are not entirely sure what his motives are, but it is safe to say that they are not good. Kai’s sister, Winter, played by Billie Lourd, is Oz’s babysitter. Kai had his sister apply for this job in order to get close to this family and have a way in. Winter is showing things to Oz that are disturbing in order to “prepare” him for what he may see later on. Again, it is still too early in the season to have a clear idea or prediction of what may happen.

Knowing previous season seasons of AHS, it is safe to say that we are in for lots of exciting twists and turns. In my opinion, I feel like this season is off to a great start and I cannot wait to see how everything plays out. The newest episode of American Horror Story Cult airs on Tuesday September 19th at 10 pm on FX.