First Tailgate of the year includes Cultural Festival

Close





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The California Vulcans football season officially kicked off on Thursday with a game against Ohio Dominican University, which means tailgate season has also begun.

Normally students and fans enjoy pre-game festivities at their vehicles with whatever supplies they brought. However, for this game fans were also able to enjoy a Cultural Festival featuring food trucks, music and giveaways.

The festival was sponsored by the Student Affairs Diversity Committee. There were eight different food trucks in attendance including Varsity Dogs, Tobias BBQ, Castelout Creamery, Beck’s Pizza, Ash and Kris’ Kitchen, Kona Ice, Tango Food Truck and Healthalicious.

Athletic Promotions also had a table set up where fans were able to spin a wheel to win a variety of prizes including mini footballs, Cal tattoos, T-shirts and Pirates tickets. Music was provided throughout the tailgate by a DJ.

For more information on the football game itself click on this link below: