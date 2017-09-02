Vulcans men’s soccer: match review





On Thursday, August 31st, the California Vulcan’s Men’s Soccer team took on the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats. Throughout the first half, the Vulcans defense held solid with no goals allowed, despite the onslaught that the Bobcats had. A notable play by Junior goalie Lucas Exner occured when the ball was crossed in front of the goal with a quick clear that nearly resulted in a goal.

The second half rolled around, and the Vulcans allowed a score with 34:41 left in the half. Five minutes later, a foul inside the box caused a penalty kick against the Vulcans that resulted in a goal for the Bobcats. Third year player Anthony Papageorgiou saved a ball on the goal line from going in, displaying his effort and seniority on the experienced team. With 21:21 left in the second half, the Bobcats shot a laser from outside the 18-yard line into the upper left corner of the goal to make the score 3-0. The last goal of the match was scored off of a corner, with 7:40 left in the contest. The men’s team also suffered two red cards by the end of the match.

The men’s team fell 0-4 to the Bobcats for their first match of the season. The Vulcans take on the Wheeling Jesuit Cardinals on Saturday September 2nd at 4:30pm at home. The following match is also at home, on September 10th at 3pm against Notre Dame (OH).