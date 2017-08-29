Top Moments from the VMAs

Filed under Entertainment, Showcase

1.Logic, Khalid & Alessia Cara’s performance of 1-800-273-8255

As if you don’t just get emotional from listening to Logic’s 1-800-273-8255 now you can watch his emotional live performance of his suicide awareness song. Following his performance he gave a brief but powerful speech on his stance for the issues he feels passionate about such as mental illness, racism and so much more. He ended by saying this, “So I say here and now if you believe in my message of peace, love, positivity and equality for all then I demand that you rise to your feet and applaud not only for yourselves but for the foundation we are laying for our children.”

2. Taylor Swift debuted her new music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” and it’s cringe-worthy

It’s too bad the old Taylor is dead because this new Taylor might be even worse…. But as always we can see Swift’s petty roots come out as she continues to throw shade at everyone who ever said any rude comments to her. The best part of this video is when Todrick Hall is featured.

3. All of the shade thrown by Fifth Harmony to former member Camila Cabello

The remaining members of Fifth Harmony let everyone know how they felt about Cabello leaving them when at the beginning of their performance they had a fifth person standing in the middle of all of them who flew backwards off of the platform and disappeared as their song began.

4. Cardi B’s ALMOST nip slip

While she was introducing Demi Lovato’s performance Cardi B’s off-the-shoulder outfit began to dip a little low but luckily for the VMA producers the camera switched just before the nip slip could occur. You can still watch the close call above.

5. Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient – PINK

Pink is back and totally killed her performance! She included all of her high-energy and craziness we all love and then followed that up with a touching speech of which she dedicated to her daughter.

6. Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DNA’ & ‘Humble’ Medley

Lamar is never afraid to say what is on his mind and that’s exactly what he does in all of his songs. He took home six out of the nine awards he was nominated for with one of those being Video of the Year. Stay humble, Kendrick.

Here is a list of all of the nominees & winners from the 2017 Video Music Awards:

Video of the Year-

Kendrick Lamar — “Humble”

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara — “Scars to Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled (featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller) — “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd — “Reminder”

Artist of the Year-

Ed Sheeran

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ariana Grande

Lorde

The Weeknd

Best New Artist-

Khalid

Kodak Black

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

SZA

Best Collaboration-

Zayn and Taylor Swift — “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

Charlie Puth (featuring Selena Gomez) — “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled (featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller) — “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. (featuring Lil Yachty) — “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers (featuring Halsey) — “Closer”

Calvin Harris (featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean) — “Feels”

Best Pop-

Fifth Harmony (featuring Gucci Mane) — “Down”

Shawn Mendes — “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You”

Harry Styles — “Sign of the Times”

Katy Perry (featuring Skip Marley) – “Chained to the Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus — “Malibu”

Best Hip Hop-

Kendrick Lamar — “Humble”

Big Sean — “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper — “Same Drugs”

DJ Khaled (featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne) — “I’m the One”

D.R.A.M. (featuring Lil Yachty) — “Broccoli”

Migos (featuring Lil Uzi Vert) — “Bad and Boujee”

Best Dance-

Zedd and Alessia Cara — “Stay”

Kygo and Selena Gomez — “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris — “My Way”

Major Lazer (featuring Justin Bieber and MØ) — “Cold Water”

Afrojack (featuring Ty Dolla $ign) — “Gone”

Best Rock-

Twenty One Pilots — “Heavydirtysoul”

Coldplay — “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy — “Young and Menace”

Green Day — “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters — “Run”

Best Fight Against the System-

Alessia Cara — “Scars to Your Beautiful”

Logic (featuring Damian Lemar Hudson) – “Black Spiderman”

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean — “Light”

Taboo (featuring Shailene Woodley) – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend — “Surefire”

Best Cinematography-

Kendrick Lamar — “Humble.” (Director of Photography: Scott Cunningham)

Imagine Dragons — “Thunder” (Director of Photography: Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran — “Castle on the Hill” (Director of Photography: Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow (featuring Run the Jewels) — “Nobody Speak” (Director of Photography: David Proctor)

Halsey — “Now or Never” (Director of Photography: Kristof Brandl)

Best Direction-

Kendrick Lamar — “Humble.” (Directors: Dave Meyers and The Little Homies)

Katy Perry (featuring Skip Marley) — “Chained to the Rhythm” (Director: Mathew Cullen)

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic” (Directors: Cameron Duddy and Bruno Mars)

Alessia Cara — “Scars to Your Beautiful” (Director: Aaron A)

The Weeknd — “Reminder” (Director: Glenn Michael)

Best Art Direction-

Kendrick Lamar — “Humble.” (Art Director: Spencer Graves)

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic” (Art Director: Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry (featuring Migos) — “Bon Appétit” (Art Director: Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled (featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller) — “Wild Thoughts” (Art Director: Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd — “Reminder” (Art Directors: Lamar C Taylor and KID. STUDIO)

Best Visual Effects-

Kendrick Lamar — “Humble.” (Visual Effects: Jonah Hall of Timber)

A Tribe Called Quest — “Dis Generation” (Visual Effects: Brandon Hirzel of Bemo)

Kyle (featuring Lil Yachty) — “iSpy” (Visual Effects: Max Colt and Tomash Kuzmytskyi of GloriaFX)

Katy Perry (featuring Skip Marley) — “Chained to the Rhythm” (Visual Effects: MIRADA)

Harry Styles — “Sign of the Times” (Visual Effects: Cédric Nivoliez of ONE MORE)

Best Choreography-

Kanye West — “Fade” (Choreographers: Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Matthew Pasterisa, Jae Blaze and Derek Watkins)

Ariana Grande (featuring Nicki Minaj) — “Side to Side” (Choreographers: Brian and Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar — “Humble.” (Choreographer: Dave Meyers)

Sia — “The Greatest” (Choreographer: Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony (featuring Gucci Mane) — “Down” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing-

Young Thug — “Wyclef Jean” (Editors: Ryan Staake and Eric Degliomini)

Future — “Mask Off” (Editor: Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Lorde — “Green Light” (Editor: Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers (featuring Halsey) — “Closer” (Editor: Jennifer Kennedy)

The Weeknd — “Reminder” (Editor: Red Barbaza)

Song of the Summer-

Lil Uzi Vert — “XO Tour Llif3”

Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You”

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee (featuring Justin Bieber) — “Despacito (Remix)”

Shawn Mendes — “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”

Fifth Harmony (featuring Gucci Mane) — “Down”

Camila Cabello (featuring Quavo) — “OMG”

DJ Khaled (featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller) — “Wild Thoughts”

Demi Lovato — “Sorry Not Sorry”

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award-

Pink