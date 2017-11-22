Women’s basketball double headers and athletic promotions

Close Shatara Parsons attempts a shot at home against Mansfield University Shatara Parsons attempts a shot at home against Mansfield University





Filed under Sports

This past weekend the California Vulcans had games both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the Vulcans saw the Kutztown University Golden Bears, where they dominated in the 73-47 win. The Vulcans featured four first-time starters to start off their season along with Shatara Parsons, who was honored as the PSAC West athlete of the week. DJ Hahn, sophomore guard, scored a career high of 27 points while Shatara Parsons racked up 20 points and had a career high of 5 steals. As a team, the Vulcans defense forced 32 turnovers on the Golden Bears, and recorded 13 steals.

During Saturday’s activities, the first edition of Vulcans bingo took place. Students were given a randomized bingo card with spots that included points scored, timeouts and cheers. Each game there were seven winners who got some Cal U apparel from the bookstore. Look for the rest of the athletic promotions schedule on Blaze’s twitter account, @BlazeCalU!

On Sunday, the Vulcans took on the Mansfield Mountaineers which ended in a 71-49 victory. Leading the Vulcans once again was Shatara Parsons with 24 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Currently, Parsons is averaging a career high of 26 points a game. Junior, Mia Cushon, also logged 19 points for the team along with 7 rebounds.

Sunday’s game featured a special Community Assistant appreciation day. Blaze challenged the CA’s to see who could bring the most residents to the two games. The fan giveaway included special Vulcan Nation sunglasses. Dillon Gaudet won the prize for being the CA who brought the most residents to the game.

California’s women’s team returns to play on November 29th when they take on the Ohio Dominican Panthers on the road. The Vulcans are currently 5-0, and are taking on a Panther team that is 2-2.