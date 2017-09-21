The Cal Times student news is a publication of the Student Association Inc. at California University of Pennsylvania

Cal U students dress for success at “Campus Closet” event

September 21, 2017Leave a Comment

Jeff Helsel
Danielle Melenyzer, senior, Cal U, at the "Campus Closet" event in the Career and Professional Development Center, Natali Student Center, California University of Pennsylvania, Sept. 19. The Career and Professional Development Center, in collaboration with Dress For Success-Pittsburgh and Penn Commercial’s Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy, hosted the “Campus Closet” to provide students with free professional clothing and hairstyle/makeup application. Organizers say students gain confidence and learn how to dress professionally, in addition to getting suited for free professional clothing, in this fun, supportive atmosphere.

(Sept. 19, 2017)   The Career and Professional Development Center at Cal U, in collaboration with Dress For Success-Pittsburgh and Penn Commercial’s Toni and Guy Hairdressing Academy, hosted a “Campus Closet” to provide students with free professional clothing and hairstyle/makeup application.  Organizers say the event helps students gain confidence as they learn how to dress professionally, in addition to getting suited for free professional clothing, in a fun, supportive atmosphere.

 

