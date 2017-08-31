Meet the 2017-18 Editors

Close The team of Editors and our Director of Publications, (from left) Jeff Helsel, Danny Beeck, Jessica Crosson, Mari Boyle, Rachael McKriger and James Rudolph.

The team of Editors and our Director of Publications, (from left) Jeff Helsel, Danny Beeck, Jessica Crosson, Mari Boyle, Rachael McKriger and James Rudolph.





It’s a brand new school year and we want to make sure you know who is working on each section of the Cal Times! We hope you enjoy getting to know a little bit about our editors.

Rachael McKriger

Editor-in-Chief

Leading the California Times for the second year in a row, I’ve always been more than just an editor. I’m a sports journalist, and photographer for the paper as well. In addition, I work at the Mon Valley Independent, outside of school, as a published sports journalist, covering local high school and Cal U sporting events. I also have experience in the newsroom as a copy editor, working at the Herald-Standard in Uniontown from October 2016 until July 2017.

I was born in St. Petersburg, Russia and was raised in Ambridge, Pennsylvania (Go Bridgers!). I am a 2015 graduate of Hopewell Senior High School, and will graduate from Cal U in May 2018 with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sociology. After my undergrad, I plan on attending Duquesne University in Pittsburgh for my Master’s degree in Media Communications.

Who was your role model when you were a child?

Honestly, my father. He’s never stopped working a day in his life, and has always put his kids first. I still look up to him, especially when it comes to his work ethic.

What would be your perfect job?

Working as an analyst at Fox Sports, covering soccer alongside Stuart Holden and Aly Wagner.

Which language would you like to learn?

Russian. Currently in the process of it, since I’m going back in the summer for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

What is your favorite TV show?

Rick and Morty!

Which time period would you visit in history?

This is pretty direct, but I would love to have witness the entire time frame of when the Germans invaded Stalingrad, in Russia, during World War II. The Germans had no idea about the climate in Russia, and how cold it could get during the winter. They shot themselves in the foot by going to invade in the dead of winter. It’s one of the greatest battles in history, not just World War II.

Mari Boyle



News Editor



Hey readers! My name is Mari Boyle and this year I am so excited to be the News Editor for the California Times. I am a senior Political Science major with a minor in Philosophy. Around Cal U, I am also the Vice President of Student Government, the President of Delta Zeta, on the SAI Board of Directors and the student trustee for the Council of Trustees. I also love cheeseburgers and Harry Potter.

Who was your role model when you were a child?

My grandmother, she still is.

What would be your perfect job?

White House Chief of Staff.

Which language would you like to learn?

Arabic.

What is your favorite TV show?

Game of Thrones.

Which time period would you visit in history?

Early 19th and 20th century to meet some of the women that led the first wave feminism movement and be a part of the movement that ultimately led to gaining women’s suffrage.

Jessica Crosson



Entertainment Editor



Hey guys! This is my second year serving as Entertainment Editor for the Cal Times and I am very happy to be back. I am a junior Communication Studies major with a concentration in Public Relations and a minor in Acting from Annville, Pa. Outside of the Cal Times, I serve as the Evenings Chair for the Student Activities Board, President of PRSSA, on the SAI Board of Directors, a Welcome Weekend Leader and am a Peer Mentor. A little fun fact about me is that I just finished a Marketing & Media Relations internship with the Harrisburg City Islanders professional soccer team!

Who was your role model when you were a child?

Growing up the celebrity I idolized was Hilary Duff and I still do because she has survived the Disney Channel curse and is killing life right now. My father is also a pretty great role model to have in my life.

What would be your perfect job?

I want to work with social media and event planning in either the sports or entertainment industry.

Which language would you like to learn?

Spanish. It would just be the most beneficial language for me to learn.

What is your favorite TV show?

This is tough… I have a couple of different shows I’m enjoying right now so I guess it’s between Game of Thrones, Power & American Horror Story.

Which time period would you visit in history?

I’d want to travel back to the 1950-60s to be able to witness the civil rights movement. There were a lot of inspirational and influential leaders and speakers throughout that time period.

James Rudolph



Opinions Editor



Hello all! My name is James Rudolph and I am your Opinions Editor for this semester. I am an English major, with a concentration in journalism, entering my junior year. I was originally studying Neruopsychology at Temple University, before moving to Tampa Bay, Florida. There, I helped opened and tennis shop with my father, before moving back to Pennsylvania the following year. I began my career at Cal U in 2015.

Who was your role model when you were a child?

T.E. Lawrence, aka Lawrence of Arabia. I was always a big admirer of historical figures.

What would be your perfect job?

A job as an international investigative reporter, or banking off a successful writing career.

Which language would you like to learn?

Spanish.

What is your favorite TV show?

Right now, Sons of Anarchy.

Which time period would you visit in history?

The Renaissance.

Danny Beeck

Sports Editor



Hey guys, my name is Danny Beeck and I’ll be the Sports Editor for the Cal Times this year! I’m really big into all things sports, including the New York Giants, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Penguins, and I might as well throw in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish just because. I am a Communication Studies major with a concentration in radio/TV, and I’m involved with all three forms of media on campus!

Who was your role model when you were a child?

I had to think for a long time about this question, and I kept landing on Brett Favre simply due to his dedication and hard work even in the latter years of his career. I admire people who devote their time, effort, and even life at times, to something they care about.

What would be your perfect job?

Any job with the New York Giants. I have, and always will, dream about sitting in the press box or the locker room with some of the greatest athletes in the NFL.

Which language would you like to learn?

Mandarin, it just seems cool.

What is your favorite TV show?

Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. I love cooking.

Which time period would you visit in history?

Pre-historic times. I would love to see a T-Rex.

Taylor Barta

Graphic Designer



I’m a junior Cal U student who’s majoring in Graphics and Multimedia. I’m also minoring in Parks and Recreational Management so I can work with the National Parks Service (NPS) in Hawaii or California in advertising, photography and other promotional material. I love the outdoors and surfing is my favorite sport. I have a nerdy side who loves playing Yu-Gi-Oh, Pokemon and other games with my friends. I am very active in clubs and events around campus and love being here.

Who was your role model when you were a child?

Shaun White was my role model because of his amazing dedication to both skateboarding and snowboarding.

What would be your perfect job?

My perfect job would be a singer/performer because singing is a passion of mine, but realistically I’d love to be a Graphic Designer or Layout Designer for the NPS.

Which language would you like to learn?

Sign language would be a fun and interesting language.

What is your favorite TV show?

The Office has to be my favorite. I could watch any episode at any time and enjoy it.

Which time period would you visit in history?

I would go back in time to when the flamethrower was invented so I could ask the person why they thought it was a good idea to invent that.