Netflix Spotlight: Orange is the New Black

The first season of the hit Netflix series, Orange is the New Black, came out in 2013 and on June 9th the highly anticipated fifth season was dropped.

This series began by following the story-line of Piper Chapman as stated below by IMDb.

“Convicted of a decade old crime of transporting drug money to an ex-girlfriend, normally law abiding Piper Chapman is sentenced to a year and a half behind bars to face the reality of how life changing prison can really be.”

As the series progressed, and more characters were introduced, the story-line began to deepen by providing background information on each inmate serving time in the Litchfield prison as well as keeping up with real time and the current events going on inside of the prison.

Season four left fans on the edge of their seats when the season finale ended with one character, Dayanara, holding a gun to one of the prison officers in the middle of a prison riot after another character was accidentally murdered by a guard.

The show is currently rated at an 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb. However in between the long wait between seasons and all of the hype leading into this new season, some fans have found this season to be a let down.

Check out season five of Orange is the New Black on Netflix and let us know if it lived up to your expectations in the comment section below!