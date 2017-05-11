Netflix Spotlight: The Office

Entertainment, Showcase

The Office isn’t a new entry to Netflix but it is definitely a show that should be on your “Must Watch” list.

The Office ran from 2005-13 and received an 8.8 out of 10 rating on IMDb. With a total of nine seasons, this show is definitely a big commitment. However, fans would agree it is worth the time.

In case you have never heard of this television series before, here is the brief story-line from IMDb:

“A mediocre paper company in the hands of Scranton, Pennsylvania branch manager Michael Scott. This mockumentary follows the everyday lives of the manager and the employees he “manages.” The crew follows the employees around 24/7 and captures their quite humorous and bizarre encounters as they will do what it takes to keep the company thriving.”

The Office has shed light on the Electric City, otherwise known as Scranton, and follows the daily life of those employed by Dunder Mifflin. This show stars actors Rainn Wilson (Dwight Shrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beasley) and Steve Carell (Michael Scott). There are also many other featured performers.

When first tuning into this show, be sure to give it more than just the first season. It does start out a tad bit slow but it skyrockets throughout seasons 2-9 as characters begin to develop and various story-lines begin to take place.

The most common things that you see and hear from fans of The Office is how crazy they are over the love story between Jim Halpert (Krasinski) and Pam Beasley (Fischer). They’re still trying to piece together the identity of the Scranton Strangler and questioning how this show that is meant to make you laugh also made you cry.

The Office has won one Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical Golden Globe Award in 2006 for Steve Carell’s performance and was nominated for many more categories from 2006-11.

This comedic show provides just enough humor for fans to get through their days with a smile on their face. I would definitely recommend making this one of your shows to binge this summer!