Book Review: The Shack

Entertainment, Showcase

“The Shack,” a movie now playing in most theatres, is based upon the novel, “The Shack,” written by William Paul Young. It is a tragic, but inspirational story about one man’s struggle, Mackenzie, coming to terms with the loss of his five-year-old daughter, Missy. She was brutally murdered at the hands of, “the little ladybug,” a serial killer that preys upon young girls. “The Shack,” a remote, disheveled cabin in the mountainous, backwoods of Oregon; becomes the place where tragedy, the death of Missy, and eternity meet.

A few years after Missy’s disappearance and death, Mackenzie, otherwise known as Mack, is lured back to the shack by a mysterious note left in his home mailbox. The note was signed, “Papa.” Mack found the note to be disturbing, especially since, “the great sadness,” is not a topic he likes to think about. The memories and heartache about Missy are suppressed in his heart, in a neat little area labeled, “the great sadness.” The signature on the note is especially interesting, because “Papa” is the term of endearment that his wife Nan uses whenever she refers to God. Could the note be from God himself? The note is the base of the unfolding mysteries throughout the remainder of the book.

Mack follows his heart and heads back to the tiny shack, in the remote Oregon territory, in search of answers. Packing supplies and a handgun, he ventures off to the unknown. He has a score to settle. Answers, healing, restoration, and forgiveness is what he finds. Mack embarks on an incredible spiritual journey where he is given the opportunity to meet with God himself, as a female representation. Jesus and the Holy Spirit are there also, and what a time they have. Mack is able to ask, and seek answers to all those difficult questions that we as humans ponder during times of trials and tribulations, difficulties, and traumas; Where is God? Why is he allowing this to happen? Mack’s heart wrenching questions are, “Why didn’t God protect and save Missy from the killer? and Why did God allow this to happen?”

Mack discovers during his encounters with the Holy Trinity, attributes, and qualities about God that he had never known. He learns about relationships and the true intention of God’s plan for them. Mack is nourished physically and spiritually while God gets to the matter of Mack’s heart, bringing healing and renewal. Mack is taken on a journey to forgiveness, and the discovery of the remains of Missy’s body. The lack of a found body always tortured Mack’s mind, that he hadn’t been able to provide Missy with a proper burial. Many deep philosophical topics are discussed between Mack, God, Jesus, and Holy Spirit.

“The Shack,” is a deeply moving, and mysterious novel based upon heartfelt questions that have been debated by theologians and scholars for centuries. Young provides a beautifully simplistic perspective, into the relationship between God and humans. It is captivating, providing a constant mystery throughout. The ending is extremely surprising, causing the reader to re-consider everything that they had read and the context of its occurrence.