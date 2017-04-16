Worse than Watergate?

Opinion

This undying devotion to connect the Donald Trump administration to Russia has overshadowed most other stories.

For example, the allegations of top officials, under former president Barack Obama, unmasking and leaking top secret information about President Trump and his campaign to The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Devin Nunes, former Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, opened the can of worms on March 21.

Nunes, while riding in an Uber car, got a phone call from a source, that he has yet to identify, telling him to go to the Eisenhower Building on White House grounds to view documents which allegedly show unmasking of Trump and members of his campaign. When grilled by the media, Nunes said he went to the Eisenhower building to see the documents because he was being “slow rolled” by the FBI and CIA until that point. He said he asked to view certain documents but had not received them so the only place left to go was the Eisenhower Building via his anonymous source to see them.

Since March 21, Nunes has been accused of being a underling for the Trump campaign and on April 6, recused himself from the Russian investigation temporarily. He said he has done nothing wrong and is blaming “several leftwing activist groups” for filing complaints with the Office of Congressional Ethics.

So far, what has been reported about the contents of the materials is that top Obama Administration officials unmasked the names of members of the Trump campaign and possibly Trump’s family before and after the election, allegedly several times spanning over a year. The top-secret information somehow made it to the media.

On April 4, Susan Rice, former national security adviser under the Obama Administration, was accused of unmasking and leaking names and information from the Trump campaign during her tenure.

Supposedly, there is a paper trail to show how many times she did it and who she unmasked. Although it is perfectly legal for the national security adviser to unmask people’s names, it must pertain to national security. If a national security adviser were to unmask someone for political purposes, that would be called Espionage and is a felony.

In an interview on PBS on March 22, Rice denied any knowledge of unmasking the identities of Trump officials named in intelligence reports linked to Trump’s transition team. Then, on April 4, she admitted that unmasking occurred, while insisting it wasn’t for political purposes.

Top republicans want a Grand Jury convened into this matter. Democrats say it’s a smokescreen started by the Trump campaign to take the attention away from the Russian investigation.

According to some political pundits, both investigations could potentially lead to scandals worse than Watergate.