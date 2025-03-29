The University Honors Program Senior Honors Thesis Project Presentation schedule, April 11 – 13, 2017



Filed under News

Megan Litoborski will be presenting her thesis titled, “Too Big to Fail Banks: The Impact of Megamergers on the Banking Industry ” on Tuesday, April 11, 2 017 at 11:00 am in the Honors Program Classroom located in Smith Hall, room 144.

Rebekah Quickel will be presenting her thesis titled, “ Analysis of the Effects of Alkaline Hydrolysis Cremation on Mineral and Trace Metals in Bone” on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 12 pm in the Honors Program Library/Resource room, located in Smith Hall, room 167.

Megan Mathews will be presenting her thesis titled, “ The Athletic Trainers’ Role: Alcohol Related Unintentional Injuries in Collegiate Athletics” on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 1 pm in the Honors Program Library/Resource room, located in Smith Hall, room 167.

Leah Seader will be presenting her thesis titled, “How Does Your Honors Program Measure Up?” on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 5 pm in the Honors Program Classroom located in Smith Hall, room 144.

Laura Owens will be presenting her thesis titled, “A Study of College Students at California University of Pennsylvania and Their Knowledge of Deaf Culture” on Wednesday, April 12 at 11 am in the Honors Program Classroom located in Smith Hall, room 144.

Kirra Lent will be presenting her thesis titled, “Writing for a Better World: An Examination of Differences Between Three Student Populations in Benefits Associated with Write Local Workshops” on Wednesday, April 12 at 2 pm in the Honors Program Classroom located in Smith Hall, room 144.

Jessica Merando will be presenting her thesis titled, “ Gaming & Technology in the Classroom” on Wednesday, April 12 at 3 pm in the Honors Program Classroom located in Smith Hall, room 144.

Nicole Stephens will be presenting her thesis titled, “ A Study of the Interaction Between Parents and Special Needs Children and the Effects of the Observed Parenting Techniques on Autonomy and Social Participation” on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 1 pm in the Honors Program Library/Resource room, located in Smith Hall, room 167.