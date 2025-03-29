Book Review: Black and Blue

“Black and Blue” is written by Anna Quindlen, a Pulitzer Prize winning author. It is a story of “escaping.”

What is there to escape? Quindlen writes about escaping the environment, escaping the life of abuse and mental anguish, escaping the person responsible for the cause of the abuse and mental anguish and escaping the haunting memories.

Fran, a nurse at the hospital, leaves her New York home to escape her abusive husband, who also happens to be one of the finest police officers in New York. The last moment of abuse had been more than she could bare.

A broken nose, split lip and black eye could not be explained away as another “accident.” Fran had always claimed the abuse incidents to be accidents, when explaining her injuries to her son. However, as he has gotten older, she knew that he was becoming increasingly more confused and doubtful of her stories.

The last time had been the last straw. It is time to take action. Fran had met Patty Bancroft at the hospital while she had been speaking to another abuse victim. Fran assisted women in escaping secretly away from their abusers.

Fran had kept Patty’s card in her pocket, just in case. The day had arrived. Fran called and Patty made all the arrangements. Fran is now Elizabeth, or Beth and is on her way to Florida. Fran takes her son with her, but she knows in the back of her mind that it is only a matter of time before her abusive husband finds her. After all, he is one of New York’s finest. What kind of detective would he be if he isn’t able to find his own wife?

Fran, also known as “Elizabeth”, arrives safely in Florida, but feels the doom lurking over her shoulder. She begins establishing a life for her and her son. They encounter a mirage of interesting characters that make adjusting to Florida life bearable.

Fran meets a new love, but holds a dark secret that she is unable to share, and her worse fear comes true. It is a matter of time when Fran must confront her past to press on in her future. But the unthinkable happens a new nightmare emerges. Will Fran, otherwise known as Elizabeth ever be able to put the past behind and live a life of love and happiness?

“Black and Blue” can be purchased through Amazon, Ebay and Barnes and Noble.