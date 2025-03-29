Horizon Zero Dawn: A Month Anniversary Review

Filed under Opinion, Showcase

Horizon Zero Dawn Premiered for PS4 on February 28th, 2017. The game was developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. With a 9.3/10 rating from IGN, this game has the potential to win game of the year.With many comparisons with Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (10/10 from IGN), it will lock-down a strong favor towards the game.

Unfortunately for PC and Xbox gamers, they did not have the pleasure of buying and playing this original game.For me, I was skeptical of buying this game, but after each trailer and review it got me motivated enough to pre-order it. As it was my first real, open-world game, I found it very organized and easy to follow.

Through the cinematic, and original story-line, I felt like I was in this game. The cinematic had enough quality that it could’ve been a blockbuster film, not really, but you get the point. I highly suggest buying this game or buying a PS4 to buy this game because you will truly see what the critics see.

The story revolves the character you play as (Aloy), a hunter and archer who has to survive by a post-post-apocalyptic world run by Robots. After recently getting a platinum trophy (all trophies in the game), I have plans of playing it on the hardest difficulty.

I hope you join me and play as Aloy, to help save the world of a phenomenal game, Horizon Zero Dawn.