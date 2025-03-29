Horizon Zero Dawn: A Month Anniversary Review
Horizon Zero Dawn Premiered for PS4 on February 28th, 2017. The game was developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. With a 9.3/10 rating from IGN, this game has the potential to win game of the year.With many comparisons with Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (10/10 from IGN), it will lock-down a strong favor towards the game.
Unfortunately for PC and Xbox gamers, they did not have the pleasure of buying and playing this original game.For me, I was skeptical of buying this game, but after each trailer and review it got me motivated enough to pre-order it. As it was my first real, open-world game, I found it very organized and easy to follow.
Through the cinematic, and original story-line, I felt like I was in this game. The cinematic had enough quality that it could’ve been a blockbuster film, not really, but you get the point. I highly suggest buying this game or buying a PS4 to buy this game because you will truly see what the critics see.
The story revolves the character you play as (Aloy), a hunter and archer who has to survive by a post-post-apocalyptic world run by Robots. After recently getting a platinum trophy (all trophies in the game), I have plans of playing it on the hardest difficulty.
I hope you join me and play as Aloy, to help save the world of a phenomenal game, Horizon Zero Dawn.
