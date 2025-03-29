Published author reads fiction at English department event

Photo courtesy of Amazon.





“Chauna’s story tells of a different kind of mushroom… A world that is beautiful, wild, a little dangerous, but also worth exploring.”

That was how Dr. Brent House introduced author Chauna Craig on Wednesday in the University Chapel on the California University of Pennsylvania campus. Craig made an appearance at Cal U, as she was invited to take part in the English department’s author-reading event.

The event was sponsored by the Office of Academic Affairs and provost Bruce Barnhart.

Dr. House was first introduced by Dr. Kimberly Vanderlaan. Then, Dr. House, who is a longtime colleague of Craig’s, introduced Craig, who is a professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. At IUP, Craig teaches English, and also serves as the director of the Women’s and Gender Studies program.

On her website, Craig writes that she is a “writer of fiction and creative nonfiction and a professor of creative writing. I view my mission in life as inspiring creativity and self-reflection in others and promoting peace, justice, and self-discovery. I believe the personal is the political, and that creative, contemplative individuals are the cornerstone of life-affirming societies where creation and contemplation are valued. And we desperately need a society like that.”

Craig started off the event by giving the multitude of writers in the room advice on how to publish their story. She reminded the students not to be discouraged by the first slew of rejection letters. She told the students to keep writing, no matter what.

Craig read two short stories, titled “The Man with the Shovel” and “Gray Dogs.” The first story, “The Man with the Shovel,” came about due to Craig noticing a public service worker picking up dead animals on the side of the road. As for “Gray Dogs,” Craig said the story revolves around companionship.

After the two short stories, Craig read a story titled “This is History.” The story is based in Great Falls, Montana, where Craig was born and raised. While the book is fiction, the story is revolved around a real event from Craig’s childhood: the destruction of a smoke stack.

After reading her stories, Craig talked about her book, “The Widow’s Guide to Edible Mushrooms.” The book was published on Feb. 9 and is Craig’s first published book. However, Craig has 50 short stories published elsewhere.

After the event was over, students had the opportunity to talk one-on-one with Craig. Craig also had her book for sale at the event, and signed copies for the students who bought them.

Students who are interested in buying Craig’s book can do so online through Google Books and Amazon.