Most Anticipated Blockbusters Through Summer 2017

The Fate of the Furious – Releases April 14th

The 8th film of the fast and furious franchise comes out this April following the events of the 7th film with Dom Toretto betraying his family… or is he?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Releases May 5th

After two long years of waiting the release to the sequel to the popular film, Guardians of the Galaxy, continues the story of Star Lord and the quest to meet his father.

Alien: Covenant – Releases May 19th

The sequel to Prometheus, which was a prequel to the Alien series, follows the story of a new crew searching a planet that is eerily like Earth.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – Releases May 26th

Captain Jack Sparrow is back and is in search for the trident of Poseidon. This is the first movie in the franchise since 2011.

Wonder Woman – Releases June 2nd

After first appearing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the Amazonian warrior princess is back with her own origin story taking place during World War 1.

Transformers: The Last Knight – Releases June 23rd

The 5th Transformers film in the franchise that may catch fans off guard because Optimus Prime is gone.

Spider-Man: Homecoming – Releases July 7th

Spider-Man is back with his own solo movie, Sony’s third web slinger to dawn the name, to fight crime in his home city of New York.

War for the Planet of the Apes – Releases July 14th

The 3rd film in the rebooted Planet of the Apes franchise takes place with humanity on the brink of losing the war to the genetically altered super apes.

The Dark Tower – Releases July 28th

A new franchise that is based off of the Stephen King novels, a series of 8 books, releases its entry to the cinematic world in July featuring Idris Elba as a lead character.