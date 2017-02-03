Vulcans Victory: Women’s Basketball vs. Slippery Rock

It was business as usual for the California University of Pennsylvania Vulcans Women’s Basketball Team on Wednesday evening. The Vulcans earned another win with a decisive 79-55 victory over Slippery Rock in PSAC West action.

With this win, the Vulcans extended their winning streak to 10 games. The victory propelled the women’s basketball team to 21-1 overall with 15-1 record in PSAC action.

The Vulcans came hot out of the gate with a 6-0 run to start the game. Slippery Rock responded with their own 7-0 run for themselves to take a 7-6 lead over the Vulcans with 7:04 left in the first. That would be the only lead that the Rock would have for the game before the Vulcans took over.

The Vulcans then proceeded to have two 13-2 runs over the first and second quarters that found them beginning to dominate. That pushed them to a 40-24 comfortable halftime lead.

Throughout the first two quarters, junior Seairra Barrett lead all scorers with 14 points to go with her perfect field goal percentage, going 7-7. Senior Lana Doran also provided 11 points in the first half. Senior All-American Miki Glenn continued to show the different ways she could contribute, providing four assists to go along with five points and two steals.

The second half was more of the same for the Vulcans. Cal U kicked off the third with an 8-2 run to increase the lead to 50-26 with 4:20 remaining in the third. They later tallied six unanswered points to hold a 60-35 lead at the end of the third quarter. A combination of beautiful ball movement, drives to the paint and execution eventually lead a Vulcans victory 79-55 over Slippery Rock.

The Vulcans capitalized on 22 points off of turnovers and 18 second chance points throughout the game. Cal U’s fast pace allowed them to record six fast break points and break down Slippery Rocks defense.

Their bench also contributed 23 points to the win, with senior Precious Martin contributing 11 points off of the bench. Doran lead the Vulcans with 19 points while Barrett finished with 16 points. Glenn chipped in 11 points, provided eight assists and recorded three steals. Junior Shatara Parsons had eight rebounds, two blocks and three steals, which led the team in rebounds.

The Vulcans finished the game shooting 40.3 percent (31-of-77) to go along with shooting 26.3 percent (20-of-57) from behind the arc. They also made an impressive 85.7 percent (11-of-13) from the charity stripe. Cal U out rebounded Slipper Rock 45-39 and forced 24 turnovers throughout the game.

Cal U earned a rest for a week before they return home for action on Wednesday, when they take on Gannon University in the Convocation Center at 5:30 p.m.