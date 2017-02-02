Vulcans eyeing potential playoff seed

Rashawn Browne Jeff Helsel Jeff Helsel Rashawn Browne





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close

The California University of Pennsylvania Vulcans Men’s Basketball Team is currently vying for a spot in the 2017 PSAC Playoffs.

The dream isn’t far fetched for the Vulcans. The top six teams in the PSAC East and West make the single-elimination tournament, and right now the Vulcans sit at No. 7 in the PSAC West.

Ahead of them, the top two seeds are already clinched. Indiana University of Pa. holds the No. 1 seed with a 20-2 overall record (15-1 PSAC) while the No. 2 seed belongs to Gannon University, who own a 14-6 overall record (12-4 PSAC).

The other slots are up for grabs as, the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown and Slippery Rock University both hold a PSAC record of 8-8 and sit in the No. 3 and No. 4 slots. The number 5 spot belongs to Mercyhurst University (6-9, 8-11 overall) while No. 6 is currently held by Seton Hill University (6-10, 9-11 overall).

Those are all close numbers and there are still plenty of games left. If the Vulcans can continue to win and Seton Hill and Mercyhurst lose games, there is a legitimate shot for the Vulcans.

In the beginning of the season, the thought never occurred to head coach Kent McBride, as he called this season a “learning” season for the Vulcans. The team has no seniors, but eight juniors. Unless transfers happen, the team will look relatively the same next season.

McBride even noted back in a November Cal Times story that chemistry building takes time, and that the real progress will be seen in “about two to three months.” He also called the next two seasons a two-year building process.

“We have a two-year building process, so we can bring some experience back next year,” McBride said.

His players also have faith too. Luka Anđušić noted that the team is confident they can make the playoffs.

“Our chances for playoffs have increased a lot, and we’re going towards that goal,” Anđušić said. “We’re going to do everything in our power to win couple more games and take a spot in the playoffs.”

The recipe to make the playoffs is to keep winning. The Vulcans will face Gannon University on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Convocation Center on the Cal U campus. After Gannon, the Vulcans will have five more regular season games.