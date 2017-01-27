CUTV Weather 12/08/2016
January 27, 2017
Filed under Weather
(December 8, 2016) Student Meteorologist Daulton Lochran’s first CUTV weather forecast.
California University Meteorology program is a 4-year degree program in the Dept. of Earth Sciences. Students earn a B.S. in Earth Sciences-Meteorology.
