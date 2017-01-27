The Cal Times student news is a publication of the Student Association Inc. at California University of Pennsylvania

CUTV Weather 12/08/2016

Daulton Lochran

January 27, 2017
Filed under Weather

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






(December 8, 2016) Student Meteorologist Daulton Lochran’s first CUTV weather forecast.

California University Meteorology program is a 4-year degree program in the Dept. of Earth Sciences. Students earn a B.S. in Earth Sciences-Meteorology.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The Cal Times student news is a publication of the Student Association Inc. at California University of Pennsylvania
CUTV Weather 12/08/2016