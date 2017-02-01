The international, political, domino effect





The United States use to have a theory known as the Domino effect. The idea that if one country falls to communism, another country will fall and another country and so on. The response as many I hope to know was containment. However today there is a new Domino effect, one that started in the United Kingdom, and the United States. It’s the rise of extreme right politics and if nothing is done to contain it the very foundation of international economics could be at risk. The recent presidential elections unsettled and excited many Americans. Some are enjoying the victory, while others like myself have been checking airline tickets to Canada or New Zealand. Interestingly enough the Trump effect or Brexit effect is now finding a new home in France.

The socialist haven of culture and good wine is succumbing to extreme far right radicalism. A country that has faced major economic woes, many in France are looking for significant changes. The current president, Francois Hollande faces severe criticism on his handling of the refugee crisis as well as repairing the economy. France has also seen an increase in terrorist attacks and has seen its involvement in the war against Isis increase. To many, the leader of the alt right group known as the National Front is a pleasant option. Marie LaPenn is currently leading in the polls against center left and center right candidates. Her record makes Trump look moderate left, and her rhetoric on immigrants and refugees would make even the most anti-immigration supporter in the United States cringe. She has amassed a following based off of large scale promises and attacks on the government establishment and the European Union. While many pundits in France still do not think she could win, many are beginning to entertain the possibility especially after Trump’s win. All possible thanks to the massive influx of refugees and slow economic growth. Many people in France, just as in the United States have become restless in waiting for relief. However, similar to Trump in the United States many if not all of the rhetoric from Lapin are lies.

If such rhetoric were applied in France, the very fabric of the EU would begin to crumble. The weakest groups, as usual, would be picked on, in this case, refugees. Closing borders would only create more possibility for infighting among countries and create the perfect climate for Russia to act more aggressively in Eastern Europe. Wages and the French economy would crash. In conclusion, France is bracing for impact, and if they do succumb to LaPenn another domino will fall, and the world will be less safe.