President Trump says “You’re Fired!” to ObamaCare





ObamaCare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, was put in place in March of 2010 with the promise that it would guarantee universal healthcare while remaining affordable and accessible. Over the past seven years, the Affordable Care Act has worked to implement protections and policy that improve the quality of healthcare in the United States while still maintaining its guarantees of affordability and accessibility.

Some of the most notable policies under the act include allowing young adults to remain covered under their parent’s plan until they reach 26 years old, mandating that all insurers must provide coverage regardless of preexisting conditions, and preventing gender discrimination.

On Friday night Donald J. Trump, the newly elected 45th President of the United States, signed an executive order to repeal the Affordable Care Act. While this executive order won’t do much to the Affordable Care Act, for now, it’s sending an incredibly strong message and should not be ignored.

Nor Trump or the Republican Party, who have been pushing for the repeal since its implementation, have released any details of a backup plan. Over 20 million Americans covered under the Affordable Care Act will be left without coverage if abolished.

In a statement on the Affordable Care Act website, former President Obama recognizes that there are issues that need to be addressed and changed within the act. While Trump’s executive order does not take away anything covered under the Affordable Care Act, it is going to allow a lax enforcement of individual policies, which supports President Trump’s ultimate goal of eliminating the act.

President Trump’s intention is to eventually completely dismantle the health reform policies in place and instead implement the Republican favored plan, whose details have yet to be released. The party has several times stated that they would not leave the millions of people covered under Affordable Care Act without coverage.

Several attempts by the party to repeal the act in the past have failed. However, considering the nature of the executive order, it’s noted that the Affordable Care Act cannot at this time be completely revoked despite the promise of dismantling the act entirely.

While President Trump has taken a significant step towards his goal, those covered under the Affordable Care Act shouldn’t be worried anytime soon according to ObamaCareFacts.com.

The website states that you should still apply for open enrollment and a statement is available to reassure that coverage will stay the same until further notice.