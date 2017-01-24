Vulcan Men’s Basketball looking for more PSAC wins

Luka Anđušić goes up for a shot against Seton Hill.





Despite the 6-13 (will need updated) overall record for the California University of Pennsylvania Vulcan men’s basketball team, hope is not lost.

There are still plenty of games to be determined in the spring semester, and the team is relatively healthy. Junior guard Luka Anđušić was out for the first two weeks of the season with an injury to his ankle. The Serbian insisted that all is fine, calling the injury “nothing serious.”

The focus is still the same for the Vulcans as it was in the beginning of the season: building their team.

“Focus is the same as before,” Anđušić said. “We’re taking one day at the time. As a team we’re very confident and we’re improving every day. Everyone is getting more comfortable.”

The building of the team is paying off. The Vulcans broke off ties with a year-long PSAC losing streak, by defeating Slippery Rock University, 74-66. That same week, the Vulcans picked up another PSAC win, by defeating Seton Hill University 69-61. Right before the start of the spring semester, the Vulcans also took down Mercyhurst University 69-52 on Jan. 21.

“Those wins were great for us,” Anđušić said. “It really gave us extra motivation for the rest of the season. We’re feeling much more confident about ourselves. We just have to keep working. Personally, I am just trying to help team win the games, that’s all. After those three wins, our chances for playoffs have increased a lot, and we’re going towards that goal. We’re going to do everything in our power to win couple more games and take a spot in the playoffs.”

To earn that spot in the playoffs, the Vulcans need to keep improving on the court and in their chemistry as well. The team is still adjusting to each other, as only six players are returning players. However, Anđušić believes the team bonding is going well.

“Chemistry is really going in the right direction,” Anđušić said. “We all have to same goal, and together we’re going towards that goal. Everyone is buying in for the team, that is the most important thing. We’re getting closer. We started to get to know each other better on and off the court and we’re getting better, slowly but surely. However, we still got a long way to go, and a lot of space for improvement.”

The Vulcans are aware of the tough road that lies ahead- with all PSAC games to finish their season off- but are ready to battle for a playoff position. Despite the record, Anđušić said that he’s “proud” of the team.

“Even though our record doesn’t say much, we’ve come a long way,” Anđušić said. “All of the guys figuring out what things are necessary for success. As of my leadership, the answer is same as before, I am just trying to set example by being 100 percent ready in every situation, to gain the trust of my teammates as one of the older guys. However, everyone on the team have been working hard, and that is what this team needs to be proud of.”

The Vulcans will host Edinboro University on Saturday at the Convocation Center. Tip-off has not been scheduled for a time as of yet.