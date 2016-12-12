Ramon Creighton hopeful during freshman season

Jeff Helsle Ramon Creighton





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Ramon Creighton has not let being a freshman starter for the California University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team go to his head.

He has remained humble, calling his nine starts in nine games for the Vulcans a surprise.

“I just take it as another day in the office,” Creighton said. “This isn’t new to me as it would be for other people. I have played in the spotlight always growing up and I know it won’t stop just because I’m at college. I just need to do my job and that’s what I’ll always do for my teammates and myself.”

Creighton was initially recruited by former Vulcans head coach Bill Brown. However, Brown retired at the end of last season, and Kent McBride took over the reins. Creighton said the change in coaching didn’t affect anything; he was still committed to Cal U, reassuring McBride that he would be a Vulcan via a two hour phone call.

Creighton, who is studying sports management, was attracted to Cal U by its size. He doesn’t like big schools, and likes the fact that he can get know the people around him, whether that be his friends or teammates.

His teammates even penned a nickname for the young starter- “Get Buckets.” That’s what Creighton is doing for the Vulcans. Even though the Vulcans are 2-7, Creighton has been all over the court. He’s nabbed 174 points, 20 assists and six steals. Creighton, a guard, has also recorded 27 rebounds.

“It gives me a challenge because I did not expect to start this year,” Creighton said. “I am grateful that I have the opportunity to play with these guys. Starting as a freshman challenges me to the point I have to change my mindset from a freshman to a higher level than everyone else so I can be at my best.”

However, he doesn’t see himself superior over his fellow freshman- Jordan Gessner and Jacob Thibodeau. He counts both of them to be his close friends, saying that Gessner is a “great guy and one of the funniest people I have ever met” while Thibodeau is “one of the toughest guys I have ever met. He puts his all in at practice and does not give up.”

As for other members of the team, he credits many of the older players for teaching how to balance basketball and college. He picked out Luka Anđušić and Nick Miller for being two players he looks after for guidance. He also looks to his coach for guidance as well.

“Coach McBride pushes me to be better and I appreciate all the effort he puts into making me a better player and person,” Creighton said. “The best advice Coach McBride has given me was to ‘stay focused and calm and let it come to you.’ He doesn’t want us to force it and he wants us to do what we think is best.”

Creighton and the Vulcans will look to bounce back after a weekend of losses. The Vulcans will host Carlow this Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Convocation Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.