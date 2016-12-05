Final Funny Freaking Friday of the Semester!





In the last installment of Funny Freaking Friday, hosted by the Student Activities Board, none other than Adam Grabowski came to California University of Pennsylvania! Adam is Campus Activities Magazine’s highest rated comedian in 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014 and has won the 2015 APCA Comic of the Year. He is an 11-time NACA Showcasing Artist and has performed in over 500 colleges ranging in 45 states!

You probably saw Adam giving out slap bracelets saying things like, YOU’RE THE FATHER and #SASSHOLE, at the end of his show. This 28-year-old comedian spent his years after finishing his undergrad studies from the University of Illinois, touring, promoting, and building his comedic career. His creative brand is specifically designed for the average college student. Suffering ADHD, his act is designed to keep you entertained and grabs your attention throughout the entirety of the show.

During his time at Cal U, he gave the audience two options; for him to stick to the act he knows will be super funny or to just to “go with the flow” of the audience and let it get weird. Obviously, the Cal U students who attended opted for the weird option and it definitely got weird. Like in the last Funny Freaking Friday article one student stuck out in particular, Jason Shaffer. Grabowski got a lot of inspiration from this certain freshman student, calling him “Bush” because of the camouflage shirt he was wearing and even telling him he was in “time-out.” At one point in the show things got extra weird after an exchange between Jason and Adam; causing Adam to say, “Hey, you guys wanted to get weird.”

With his witty and hilarious stories, the show was one of the funniest I have ever attended and Grabowski kept the entire audience in stitches. He got personable with certain audience members and asking questions and encouraged everyone to speak out during the show. His main reasoning for this is because of his “SAY IT ANYWAY” campaign. Towards the end of the show Adam got serious and spoke about his depression and his struggles with it. He wants everyone to be aware about the mental illness and encourages for people to speak out if they are suffering from depression.

Don’t miss the first Funny Freaking Friday next semester! Dave Coulier, better known as Uncle Joey from Full House, is coming to CalU in January! Tickets are being soul for $2 in the Natali Student Center!